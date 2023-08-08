Sensex loses 107 points, Nifty settles at 19,570 mark

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,803 points

On Tuesday, the major indices of the stock market ended flat. While the Sensex dropped 107 points to settle at 65,846.5 points, the Nifty fell 0.13% to end at 19,570.85 points. Mimicking the broader market, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 10,803.4 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PHARMA, which rose 3.26%, 0.73%, and 0.64%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were SBI Life Insurance, Hero MotoCorp, and Cipla, climbing 3.9%, 3.88%, and 3.49%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Hindalco were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.96%, 2.62%, and 2.04%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.25% to 3,260.62 points while the Hang Seng Index too declined 1.84% to 19,184.17 points. The Nikkei, however, edged 0.38% up, closing at 32,377.29 points. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 0.61% to 13,994.4 points.

INR goes down 0.08% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.08% lower to Rs. 82.83 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 59,474, and the latter at Rs. 71,259. The crude oil future prices declined by $1.46, or 1.78% to $80.71 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices on Tuesday

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,166.09, which is a 0.46% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.18% and is selling at $1,828.56. BNB and Cardano are trading at $242.85 (0.08% up) and $0.2904 (0.70% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 1.49% lower than yesterday at $0.07341.

