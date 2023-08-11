Sensex slips 365 points, Nifty settles below 19,430 mark

Written by Akash Pandey August 11, 2023 | 04:04 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,821 points, down 0.43%

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 365.53 points, or 0.56%, to 65,322.65 points, the Nifty shed 114.8 points, or 0.59%, to 19,428.3 points. The midcap indices were trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 46.3 points, or 0.43%, to 10,821.85 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY PSU BANK topped the list of the biggest gaining sectors after witnessing a rise of 1.23%. The top-gaining stocks were HCL Tech, LIC, and IRCTC, adding 3.28%, 2.78%, and 2.48%, respectively. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, and Divis Labs emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.3%, 2.02%, and 1.77%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 2.05% to 3,189.25 points while the Hang Seng Index too declined 0.91% to 19,075.19 points. The Nikkei Index witnessed a rise of 0.83%, closing at 32,473.65 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 0.12% to 13,737.99 points.

INR goes down 0.17% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.17% to settle at Rs. 82.84 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. While the gold price settled at Rs. 58,957, the price of silver ended at Rs. 69,992. Crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $82.92 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is trading at $29,344.40, which is 0.54% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.33% and is selling at $1,844.17. BNB and Cardano are trading at $240.14 (0.78% down) and $0.2955 (0.80% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.06% lower than yesterday at $0.07536.

