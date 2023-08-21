Sensex gains 267 points, Nifty settles near 19,400 mark

August 21, 2023

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,904 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.41% to 65,216.09 points, the Nifty jumped 0.43% to 19,393.6 points. The broader market indices were flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 79.7 points, or 0.73%, to 10,904 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The NIFTY METAL, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY IT emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.29%, 1.26%, and 1.08%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Adani Ports, adding 2.75%, 2.66%, and 2.59%, respectively. Meanwhile, Reliance, M&M, and Britannia were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 1.46%, 0.91%, and 0.75%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 3,092.98 points, 17,623.29 points, and 31,565.64 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ shed 0.2% to 13,290.78 points.

INR goes up 0.01% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.01% to Rs. 83.1 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 58,365, while the silver prices climbed 0.4% to Rs. 70,515. The crude oil futures prices increased by $0.32 or 0.4% to $81.26 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is selling at $26,011.18, down 0.46% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.03% and is trading at $1,669.97. BNB and Cardano are priced at $214.42 (1.01% down) and $0.2667 (0.07% down), respectively. Down 1.75% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06307.

