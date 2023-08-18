Sensex slips over 200 points, Nifty settles near 19,300 mark

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 18, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 tumbled 0.45%, to end at 10,824 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 202.36 points, or 0.31%, to 64,948.66 points, the Nifty shed 55.1 points, or 0.29%, to 19,310.15 points. The midcap indices were trading in the red as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 48.45 points, or 0.45%, to 10,824.3 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Friday?

The winning sectors on Friday were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY FMCG, with 0.65%, 0.23%, and 0.22% rise, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Adani Enterprise, Adani Ports, and Eicher Motors, which climbed 3.68%, 3.01%, and 1.41%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Coal India, Hero Motocorp, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.26%, 2.17%, and 2.01%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Friday shed 375.78 points to 17,950.85 points while the Nikkei gained 175.24 points to 31,450.76 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 157.7 points, or 1.17%, to 13,316.93 points.

INR soared 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.06% to close at Rs. 83.1 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 58,425. However, the silver futures soared 0.47%, to settle at Rs. 70,344. On the other hand, the crude oil futures fell by $0.22, or 0.27% to $80.23 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,441.68, which is 7.41% down from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 5.97% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,683.96. BNB and Cardano are trading at $218.16 (5.45% down) and $0.2623 (4.81% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0623, down 7.85% from yesterday.

