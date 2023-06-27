Business

Sensex climbs to 63,416 points, Nifty settles above 18,800

Sensex climbs to 63,416 points, Nifty settles above 18,800

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 27, 2023 | 03:51 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 climbed 0.62% to 9,945 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.7% to 63,416.03 points while the Nifty climbed 0.67% to 18,817.4 points. Also, the midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 61.3 points, or 0.62%, to close at 9,945.1 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PVT BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.35%, 1.22%, and 1.1%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, and JSW Steel, adding 5.04%, 2.22%, and 1.78%, respectively. Cipla, Britannia, and TATA Consumer Products lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.16%, 1.09%, and 1.05%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

As far as the Asian markets are concerned, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.22% to 3,189.44 points, while Hang Seng Index rose 1.85% to 19,148.13 points. Nikkei plunged 0.49% to 32,538.33 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.01% lower to 13,492.52 points.

INR goes up 0.01% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.01% to Rs. 82.03 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 58,429, while the silver futures jumped 0.36% to Rs. 69,431. Crude oil futures prices declined by $1.21, or 1.73% to $68.73 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Tuesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai too, fuel prices remained the same with diesel priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol costing Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,377.86, a 0.37% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,875.21, down 0.46%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9999 (0.02% down), $238.45 (0.41% up), and $0.2813 (2.67% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.28% lower than yesterday at $0.06517.

Share this timeline