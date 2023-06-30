Business

Sensex gains 806 points, Nifty settles near 19,200 mark

Written by Akash Pandey June 30, 2023 | 03:58 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 10,126 points

On Friday, the stock market ended on a strong, positive note as the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 1.24% to 64,718.56 points, while the Nifty climbed 1.13% to 19,189.05 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.86% to close at 10,126.85 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY PSU BANK led the way, gaining 2.44%, 2.03%, and 2.02%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were M&M, Infosys, and IndusInd Bank, which climbed 4.34%, 3.43%, and 3.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and Divis Labs traded among the top stock losers, shedding 2.41%, 0.84%, and 0.71%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.09% to 18,916.43 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 0.19% to 33,169.65 points on Friday. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 0.42 points to 13,591.33 points.

INR goes up 0.04% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) strengthened 0.04% to settle at Rs. 82.03 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices tumbled 0.27% to Rs. 57,858, while the silver futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 68,170. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.48, or 0.68% to $70.43 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $30,780.42, which is 1.23% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.61%, and is selling at $1,885.73. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9999 (0.01% down), $238.83 (2.22% up), and $0.2892 (5.26% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 4.04% higher than yesterday at $0.06576.

