Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking ends today: How to complete process

Written by Akash Pandey June 30, 2023 | 01:10 pm 3 min read

June 30, 2023 is the last date to link your PAN with Aadhaar

The deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar ends today (June 30), as per the announcement by the Ministry of Finance. The ministry stated in its notification that PAN cards that are not linked to Aadhaar numbers will be rendered ineffective on July 1, 2023. Hence, those who have not linked their PAN with Aadhaar should do so immediately.

Why does this story matter?

The Government of India has made linking Aadhaar to the PAN mandatory. The PAN is a crucial document and it needs to be linked to your Aadhaar credentials if you want your income tax return to be processed. Notably, your PAN and Aadhaar must be connected in order to conduct a banking transaction above Rs. 50,000.

What if you fail to link your PAN with Aadhaar?

If you fail to link your PAN with Aadhaar, your PAN will become inoperative, meaning you'll no longer be able to use it to get pending tax refunds and interest on such refunds. Additionally, TDS/TCS deductions will be taxed at a higher rate. Also, you will be deprived of banking services like depositing/FD above Rs. 50,000, obtaining a new debit/credit card, or investing/redeeming funds.

First, check if your PAN and Aadhaar are linked

Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal and under the quick links, tap on "Link Aadhaar Status." Now, enter your PAN and Aadhaar number, and click on "View Link Aadhaar Status." If case your PAN and Aadhaar aren't linked, you'll see a pop-up stating "PAN not linked with Aadhaar." Proceed by clicking on "Continue to pay on NSDL portal" to pay Rs. 1,000 fee.

How to link your PAN with Aadhaar?

Once you have made the payment, click on the "Link Aadhaar" tab. Now, enter your PAN and Aadhaar number, and tap on "Validate." A pop-up message "Your payment details are verified," will appear on your screen. Click on "Continue." Fill in the required details, click on "Link Aadhaar," enter the OTP, and click on "Validate" to submit a request to link PAN with Aadhaar.

PAN-Aadhaar linkage: Common errors and their solutions

PAN and Aadhaar linkage won't be successful in case of demographic mismatch, including minor changes in Name, Date-of-Birth, and Gender. In case of such errors, make corrections to your Aadhaar by visiting your nearby enrolment center or UIDAI's website. For rectifications on the PAN card, visit NSDL (Protean) page. Here, apply for corrections and submit digitally signed documents to get your PAN details updated.

The mandate doesn't apply to these

Individuals residing in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya, citizens aged 80 or older at any time during the previous year, and non-Indian residents are exempt from the PAN-Aadhaar linkage.

