Sensex slips 413 points, Nifty settles below 18,300 mark

May 16, 2023

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.33% to end at 9,269 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 413.24 points, or 0.67%, to 61,932.47 points, the Nifty shed 112.35 points, or 0.61%, to 18,286.5 points. The midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.33% to close at 9,269.7 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY IT, which rose 0.71%, 0.51%, and 0.18%, respectively. Furthermore, BPCL, ONGC, and Coal India emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 1.65%, 1.45%, and 1.3%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, HDFC, HDFC Bank, and Tata Motors emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.31%, 1.72%, and 1.69%, respectively.

Take a sneak peek at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed mixed trading. The Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 19,978.25 points and 29,842.99 points, respectively. However, Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.6% to 3,290.99 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 0.66%, to 12,365.21 points.

INR goes up 0.12% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.12% to close at Rs. 82.21 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the prices of gold and silver futures witnessed a decline. The former slipped 0.33% and the latter shed 0.79% to settle at Rs. 60,828 and Rs. 72,823, respectively. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.32, or 0.44% to $71 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday

The fuel prices have shown no change on Tuesday. Diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol is selling at Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol costs Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $27,106.28, which is down 1.09% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.65% and is trading at $1,817.78. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.03% down), $312.07 (1.03% down), and $0.369 (0.94% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07218, which is down 1.04% from yesterday.