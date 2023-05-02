Business

Sensex gains 242 points, Nifty settles near 18,150 mark

Written by Akash Pandey May 02, 2023, 03:53 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 gained 99.35 points to settle at 9,062.2 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw positive gains. While the Sensex rose 0.39% to 61,354.71 points, the Nifty jumped 0.46% to 18,147.65 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 99.35 points to close at 9,062.2 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY ENERGY led the way, gaining 1.59%, 1.4%, and 1.3%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were ONGC, Tech Mahindra, and HDFC Life, adding 3.49%, 2.86%, and 2.57%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hero Motocorp, Sun Pharma, and UltraTech Cement traded among the top stock losers, shedding 2.45%, 1.53%, and 1.3%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei slipped to 3,323.27 points and 29,157.95 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 0.2% to 19,933.81 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.11% lower to 12,212.6 points.

INR goes up 0.05% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) fell 0.05% to Rs. 81.88 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, ending flat at Rs. 59,879, while the silver futures tumbled 0.83% to Rs. 73,625. Talkin of crude oil, the future prices surged by $0.22, or 0.29% to $75.35 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged in Delhi and Mumbai

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,983.90, which is a 1.92% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,828.45, down 1.05%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% up), $324.03 (3.37% down), and $0.386 (1.01% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07824, which is down 0.76% from yesterday.