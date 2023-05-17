Business

Sensex slips 370 points to 61,560, Nifty settles at 18,181

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 17, 2023, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.27% to 9,244.65 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 371.83 points, or 0.6%, to 61,560.64 points, the Nifty shed 104.75 points, or 0.58%, to 18,181.75 points. The midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 25.05 points, or 0.27%, to 9,244.65 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY MNC, which rose 0.09%, 0.06%, and 0.06%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Hero Motocorp, ITC, and IndusInd Bank, adding 1.34%, 0.97%, and 0.96%, respectively. Talking about the top stock losers, Kotak Mahindra, Apollo Hospital, and SBI Life Insurance lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.95%, 1.74%, and 1.65%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Asian markets witnessed a poor run on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,284.23 points, Hang Seng Index fell to 19,560.57 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 30,093.59 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.18% lower to 12,343.05 points.

Gold futures settled at Rs. 60,215

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.19% to end at Rs. 82.38 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 60,215, the silver futures closed at Rs. 72,440. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures ended flat at $70.96 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained the same on Wednesday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol costing Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,866.26 which is 0.87% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.61% and is trading at $1,806.67. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.02% down), $310.16 (0.62% down), and $0.3673 (0.47% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07401, up 2.54% from yesterday.