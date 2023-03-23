Business

Sensex slips 289 points, Nifty ends below 17,100 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 23, 2023, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.62% to close at 8,399.9 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.5% to 57,925.28 points, while the Nifty fell 0.44% to 17,076.9 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also ended on a bearish note with the Nifty Midcap 50 plunging 0.62% to 8,399.9 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Thursday were NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY CONSUMPTION and NIFTY PHARMA, which rose 0.35%, 0.27% and 0.22%, respectively. Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, and Nestle emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 1.59%, 1.31%, and 1.22%, respectively. SBI, Bajaj Auto, and Kotak Mahindra emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.78%, 1.68%, and 1.55%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.5% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.5% to close at Rs. 82.26 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.91% to Rs. 59,291, while that of silver futures climbed 0.57% to Rs. 69,704. The crude oil futures slipped 0.8% to $70.41 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ended in the red, dropping to 3,286.65 points, 20,049.64 points, and 27,419.61 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.6% lower to 11,669.96 points.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $27,692.71, down 1.66% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 1.75% and is trading at $1,759.44. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.04% up), $326.47 (1.56% down), and $0.3743 (1.44% up), respectively. Up 3.69% than yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07794.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.