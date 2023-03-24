Business

Sensex falls 398 points, Nifty settles below 16,950 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 24, 2023, 03:47 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 1.4% to close at 8,283.75 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.69% to 57,527.1 points, while the Nifty fell 0.78% to 16,945.05 points. The midcap indices also witnessed a bearish run as the Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.4% to 8,283.75 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top gaining stocks were Cipla, Kotak Mahindra, and Infosys, adding 0.94%, 0.74%, and 0.44%, respectively Among the top losing sectors were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY METAL, which slipped 2.44%, 2.39%, and 2.33%, respectively. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Enterprises were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 3.83%, 3.15%, and 2.97%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.26% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.26% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.48 in the forex trade. The gold futures gained Rs. 191, or 0.32%, to settle at Rs. 59,756, while silver futures shot up by Rs. 433, or 0.62%, to Rs. 70,645. The crude oil futures fell by $2.45, or 3.49% to $67.75 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Hang Seng Index on Friday shed 133.96 points to 19,915.68 points while the Nikkei gained 34.36 points to 27,385.25 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 117.44 points, or 1.01%, to 11,787.4 points.

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $28,081.70, up 1.40% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is currently trading at $1,789.30, up 1.69%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.11% down), $322.63 (1.16% down), and $0.3621 (3.25% down), respectively. Down 3.57% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07516.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.