Sensex climbs to 57,654 points, Nifty settles at 16,985 mark

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 27, 2023, 05:34 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 shed 0.34% to settle at 8,255 points

On Monday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.22% to 57,653.86 points while the Nifty climbed 0.24% to 16,985.7 points. The midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 27.9 points, or 0.34%, to 8,255.85 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY PSU BANK, which rose 1.07%, 0.28%, and 0.26%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Grasim, Reliance, and Cipla, which climbed 1.93%, 1.48%, and 1.33%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, Adani Ports, M&M, and Adani Enterprises lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.88%, 1.27%, and 1.19%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.15% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.15% to close at Rs. 82.37 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While gold futures dropped to Rs. 58,781, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 69,912. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.42, or 0.61% to $69.96 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.44% to 3,251.4 points, while the Hang Seng Index too declined 1.78% to 19,567.69 points. The Nikkei index, witnessed a rise of 0.33%, closing at 27,476.87 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 0.31% to 11,823.96 points.

How popular cryptocurrencies have performed?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,947.81, which is a 0.89% increase from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down 0.64% and is selling at $1,764.76. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.02% down), $328.26 (0.56% up), and $0.3511 (2.11% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07359, which is down 1.49% from yesterday.

Fuel prices remain unchanged in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices remain the same. In Delhi, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol is selling at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is retailing at Rs. 106.29 per liter.