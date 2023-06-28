Business

Nifty breaches 18,900 mark, Sensex clocks new all-time high

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 28, 2023 | 11:35 am 2 min read

Sensex reached its previous high on June 21

Domestic indices Sensex (BSE) and Nifty (NSE) rose to an all-time high on Wednesday morning, as the former breached the 63,700 mark, while the latter jumped above 18,900. Gains in oil, gas, and financial stocks are pushing the market indices higher. Notably, Sensex reached its previous high on June 21 (63,588.31 points), while Nifty did so on December 1, 2022 (18,887.6).

Who are the top contributors to the indices?

The positive contributors to the Nifty index on Wednesday, included stocks such as Adani Enterprises (up 4.94%), Adani Ports (up by 1.97%), Divis Labs (up 2.59%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.85%). Meanwhile, the top gainers on Sensex are EPL (up 6.41%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.95%), Kitex (up by 11.59%), and JBM Auto Ltd (rising by 8.27%).

Who are the biggest losers?

On NSE, the biggest losers were Hero MotoCorp (down 0.87%), HDFC Life (down 0.74%), Kotak Bank (down 0.39%), Tech Mahindra (lower by 0.28%), and Apollo Hospitals (down 0.23%). Meanwhile, the BSE's biggest losers are Rain (down 4.5%), Jindal Saw (down 5.05%), Swan Energy (down 8.5%), Elecon (down 16.3%), and IOLCP (lower by 8.05%) on Wednesday.

A few facts about Nifty's movement

Nifty took 142 trading sessions to surpass its previous high of 18,887.6 points attained on December 1, 2022. It hit a low of 16,828 points earlier this year, and over the past three months climbed 2,000 points, surging 12.4%.

What about the banking sector?

India's banking index of the stock market, the Bank Nifty opened above 44,400. It is currently trading 1.46% or 638.2 points higher, at 44,279.25. The top gainers on this particular index include stocks such as HDFC Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and Federal Bank. Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank stand as the losers today.

Metal stocks are witnessing upward movement

Nifty Metal has climbed by 144 points or 2.37% to 6,227.1 points. The biggest gainers on the index are NMDC, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, and Hindustan Copper.

