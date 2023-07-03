Business

Sensex trades at new all-time high of 65,180

Written by Athik Saleh July 03, 2023 | 10:23 am 1 min read

Sensex is up by over 450 points

Benchmark indices are off to a great start this week. The Sensex opened at a new all-time high, crossing the 65,000 mark. It is currently up by 456.38 points. Nifty has also extended its gains from last week. It is trading at 19,308.75, up by 120 points. Meanwhile, NIFTY BANK has crossed the 45,000 mark.

HDFC is the biggest gainer in the opening hour

The market's opening rally is powered by NIFTY BANK. The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger may have something to do with that. As expected, HDFC is the biggest gainer in the opening hour. It is up by 3.41%. The biggest loser is NIFTY IT, which is down by 0.19%. The top stock loser is Power Grid Corp, shedding 1.18%.

