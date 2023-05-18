Business

Sensex slips nearly 130 points, Nifty settles below 18,150 mark

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 18, 2023, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 0.74% to 9,176.55 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.21% to 61,431.74 points, while the Nifty fell 0.29% to 18,129.95 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 0.74% to 9,176.55 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY FIN SERVICE, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY BANK, which rose 0.32%, 0.32%, and 0.12%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, and Kotak Mahindra, which climbed 1.37%, 1.04%, and 1.02%, respectively. Coming to top stock losers, Adani Ports, Divis Labs, and ITC lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.27%, 3.25%, and 2%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Asian markets ended in green. Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei climbed 0.4%, 0.84%, and 1.57% to settle at 3,297.32 points, 19,727.25 points, and 30,573.93 points, respectively. In US, NASDAQ ended on a strong note, surging 157.51 points, or 1.28%, to 12,500.57 points.

INR fell 0.25% to settle at Rs. 82.6

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Thursday weakened against the US Dollar, falling 0.25% to settle at Rs. 82.6. The gold futures largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 60,085, but silver futures dropped Rs. 485, or 0.67%, to Rs. 72,173. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.42% to $72.51 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai saw no change

Fuel prices in Delhi remain the same on Thursday with diesel costing Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with the diesel priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol costing Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $27,410.66, up 2.03% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.14% and is trading at $1,826.86. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (0.02% down), $312.95 (0.99% up), and $0.3759 (2.36% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07403, up 0.02% from yesterday.