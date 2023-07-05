Business

Sensex ends at 65,484 points, Nifty settles below 19,400

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 05, 2023 | 03:50 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 soared 0.73% to 10,194 points

The stock market closed on a flat note on Wednesday with the Sensex settling at 65,484.77 points and Nifty ending at 19,398.5 points. The broader market indices were also flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 74.55 points, or 0.73%, to 10,194.15 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY MEDIA, gaining 1.79%, 1.62%, and 1.47%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Divis Labs, Bajaj Auto, and Hero MotoCorp, adding 5.79%, 5.7%, and 4.21%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were HDFC Bank, HDFC, and Eicher Motors, which plunged 3.12%, 2.99%, and 2.73%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

On Wednesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.7%, 1.6%, and 0.25% to 3,222.95 points, 19,110.38 points, and 33,338.7 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 0.21%, to 13,816.77 points.

INR goes down 0.23% against the US Dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.23% lower to Rs. 82.22 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices surged by 0.36% to Rs. 58,618, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 70,433. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.19, or 0.27% to $71.35 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remain the same on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol priced at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $30,676.96, a 1.11% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,921.71, down 1.71%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9999 (0.02% down), $241.56 (1.43% down), and $0.2924 (0.79% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.26% lower than yesterday at $0.06803.

