Sensex surges to 63,940 points, Nifty settles above 18,970

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 28, 2023 | 04:09 pm 2 min read

Both Sensex and Nifty have surged to all-time highs

The stock market had a bearish opening. However, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.82% to 63,939.63 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.82% to 18,972.1 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 94.95 points, or 0.95%, to close at 10,040.05 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY INFRA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.44%, 1.34%, and 1.12%, respectively. Furthermore, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and JSW Steel emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 5.58%, 5.19%, and 2.88%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, and Bajaj Finserv, which plunged 1.06%, 0.89%, and 0.4%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei rose 0.12% to 19,172.05 points and 1.98% to 33,193.99 points, respectively. The Shanghai Composite Index remained flat at 3,189.38 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.01% lower to 13,492.52 points.

INR plunged by 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.01% to settle at Rs. 82.05. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 58,002. However, the silver futures dropped by Rs. 306, or 0.44%, to settle at Rs. 69,035. Crude oil futures ended flat at $68.58 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. The same is the case in Mumbai, with diesel costing Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $30,304.59, which is down by 0.24% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,860.95, down by 0.76% in the past 24 hours. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9999 (flat), $233.65 (2.02% down), and $0.2762 (1.86% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.10% lower than yesterday at $0.06446.

