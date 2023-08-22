Sensex and Nifty close flat: Check Tuesday's stock market report

Written by Akash Pandey August 22, 2023 | 04:05 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 11,009 points

On Tuesday, major indices of the stock market ended flat. The Sensex settled at 65,220.03 points and the Nifty closed at 19,396.45 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 105.2 points, or 0.96%, to close at 11,009.2 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY FMCG led the way, gaining 0.9%, 0.84%, and 0.66%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life, and ITC, which climbed 2.21%, 1.71%, and 1.44%, respectively. BPCL, Cipla, and Bajaj Finserv lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.46%, 1.04%, and 0.71%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.88%, 0.94%, and 0.91% to settle at 3,120.33 points, 17,791.01 points, and 31,856.71 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ surged 206.81 points, or 1.56%, to 13,497.59 points.

INR goes up 0.22% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) strengthened 0.22% to settle at Rs. 82.93 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 58,634, while the silver futures jumped 0.33% to Rs. 71,895. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.4, or 0.49% to $80.08 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,052.03, which is 0.22% up from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.22% and is currently trading at $1,664.44. BNB and Cardano are listed at $209.94 (1.71% down) and $0.261 (1.92% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06291, which is down 0.01% from yesterday.

