JFSL removal postponed to August 28 amid circuit limit hits

Business

JFSL removal postponed to August 28 amid circuit limit hits

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 22, 2023 | 04:51 pm 2 min read

JFSL will be removed from indices before opening bell on August 29

The removal of Jio Financial Services (JFSL) from the Nifty 50 and Sensex indices has been postponed. It is because the stock reached its circuit limit for two consecutive days after listing. Originally scheduled for August 24, the exclusion date has now been deferred by three trading days. JFSL will be removed from all indices before the opening bell on August 29.

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the JFSL exclusion

S&P Dow Jones Indices has informed clients that JFSL will be removed from all S&P BSE indices effective prior to the start of trading on Tuesday (August 29). While there has been no formal confirmation from NSE Indices yet, the current methodology for demergers suggests the same outcome.

Demerger methodology has delayed JFSL's Nifty 50 exit

According to the current methodology for demergers, if the spun-off business or entity hits the price band on both days during the first two days of the three-day period, the exclusion date will be deferred by another three days. This rule is applicable to JFSL's removal from the Nifty 50.

JFSL's position in FTSE, MSCI remains secure

JFSL will be excluded from NSE and BSE, but will still remain a constituent of FTSE and MSCI indices. However, there will not be any new buying or selling of shares.

Share this timeline