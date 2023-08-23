Sensex climbs to 65,465 points, Nifty settles above 19,440

Business

Sensex climbs to 65,465 points, Nifty settles above 19,440

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 23, 2023 | 03:54 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.65% to finish at 11,081 points

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.37% to settle at 65,465.27 points, while the Nifty gained 0.24% to end at 19,444 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising by 0.65% to finish at 11,081.7 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.69%, 1.24%, and 1.09%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hindalco, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.24%, 2.22%, and 1.55%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Sun Pharma lead the negative pack, plummeting 5.98%, 2.82%, and 1.42%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.36% to settle at 3,078.4 points. However, the Hang Seng plunged to 17,845.92 points while Nikkei declined to 32,010.26 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 0.06%, to 13,505.87 points.

INR goes up 0.3% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.3% to Rs. 82.69 in forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 58,551, while the silver futures jumped 0.82% to Rs. 72,570. The crude oil futures slipped 1.6% to $79.03 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $26,020.90 which is 0.08% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,644.24, down 1.18%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $215.45 (2.67% up) and $0.2607 (0.23% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06346, up 0.85% from yesterday.

Share this timeline