Sensex soars 364 points, Nifty settles near 19,650 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Oct 06, 202304:03 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.78% to 11,543 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.55% to 65,995.63 points while the Nifty gained 0.55% to end at 19,653.5 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.78% to 11,543.7 points. Here's everything to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers on Friday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PHARMA, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE, gaining 2.99%, 0.71%, and 0.7%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Titan Company, which climbed 5.6%, 3.81%, and 2.76%, respectively. HUL, Coal India, and ONGC lead the negative pack, plummeting 0.79%, 0.64%, and 0.38%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 0.1%, 1.56%, and 0.26% to 3,110.48 points, 17,485.98 points, and 30,994.67 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 0.12% to 13,219.83 points.

INR goes up 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.01% to close at Rs. 83.25 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 56,630. However, the silver futures soared Rs. 241, or 0.36%, to Rs. 67,009. The crude oil futures fell by $0.48, or 0.58% to $82.64 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $27,700.89, which is a 0.02% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.24% and is trading at $1,634.99. BNB and Cardano are listed at $212.30 (0.10% down) and $0.2642 (2.27% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06121, up 0.17% from yesterday.