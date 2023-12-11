Sensex closes at 69,931 points, Nifty settles near 21,000 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:55 pm Dec 11, 202303:55 pm

The top stock gainers were UltraTech Cement, UPL, and Adani Enterprises

The stock market on Monday ended on a positive note as the Sensex climbed 0.15% to settle at 69,931.01 points, and the Nifty rose 0.13% to end at 20,997.1 points. The midcap indices were also trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.48% to close at 12,684.7 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY METAL topped the list, edging up 1.34%, 1.27%, and 1.03%, respectively. The top stock gainers were UltraTech Cement, UPL, and Adani Enterprises, which climbed 3.19%, 3.04%, and 1.41%, respectively. Dr. Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank, and Cipla emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 5%, 1.43%, and 1.24%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Monday. While the Hang Seng and Nikkei slipped to 16,201.49 points and 32,791.8 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.73% to 2,991.44 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 0.46%, to 14,405.92 points.

Crude oil futures slipped 0.34%

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) ended at Rs. 83.38 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 61,530 and Rs. 72,249, respectively. The crude oil futures slipped 0.34% to $70.93 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $42,430.45, a 2.75% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,250.60, down 3.20%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $233.90 (1.54% down) and $0.5579 (2.99% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09863, up 1.08% from yesterday.