Sensex gains over 80 points, Nifty crosses 20,100 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 03:56 pm Nov 30, 202303:56 pm

UltraTech Cement emerged as the top stock gainer, edging 3%

The stock market on Thursday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 66,988.44 points and the Nifty stood at 20,133.15 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 86.8 points to close at 12,200.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

The top-performing sectors of the market were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PSE, gaining 1.53%, 1.42%, and 1.24%, respectively. The top stock gainers were UltraTech Cement, HDFC Life, and Apollo Hospital, which climbed 3%, 2.31%, and 2.24%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Adani Enterprises, LTIMindtree, and Adani Ports emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.36%, 1.27%, and 1.12%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.26% to 3,029.67 points, while the Nikkei plunged 0.49% to 33,486.89 points on Thursday. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 23.64 points, or 0.17%, to 14,258.11 points.

INR edged 0.07% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.07% lower to Rs. 83.39 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, the gold and silver futures prices traded flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 62,470, the price for silver ended at Rs. 75,791. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.88, or 1.13% to $78.68 per barrel.

Here are today's fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $37,714.16, which is down by 1.53% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.86% and is trading at $2,028.95. BNB and Cardano are listed at $227.39 (1.38% down) and $0.3746 (3.24% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.74% higher than yesterday at $0.08208.