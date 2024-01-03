Sensex slips to 71,403 points, Nifty settles below 21,520 mark

Sensex slips to 71,403 points, Nifty settles below 21,520 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:46 pm Jan 03, 202403:46 pm

Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel were trading among the top stock losers

On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged by 0.69% to end at 71,403.15 points, the Nifty fell by 0.69% to finish at 21,517.35 points. The midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 13,226.1 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY PHARMA topped the list, edging up 1.21%, 1.14%, and 0.61%, respectively. Furthermore, Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, and IndusInd Bank emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.82%, 2.41%, and 1.62%, respectively. Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 3.88%, 3.74%, and 3.04%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.85% to 16,646.41 points and the Nikkei too edged up 0.23% to 33,464.17 points on Wednesday. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 299.22 points, or 1.99%, to 14,712.13 points.

INR rises 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Wednesday strengthened 0.05% to settle at Rs. 83.28 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 63,076 and Rs. 73,390, respectively. The crude oil future prices declined by $1.13, or 1.58% to $70.23 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $45,340.98, a 0.82% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.65% and is trading at $2,376.44. BNB and Cardano are priced at $330.55 (3.43% up) and $0.6169 (2.33% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.70% lower than yesterday at $0.09195.