Sensex climbs to 72,384 points, Nifty settles near 21,780 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex climbs to 72,384 points, Nifty settles near 21,780 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:46 pm Dec 28, 202303:46 pm

Coal India, M&M, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as the top-performing stocks

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.48% to 72,384.92 points, the Nifty jumped 0.57% to 21,778.7 points. The broader market indices were flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 119.75 points, or 0.92%, to 13,066.25 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY FMCG led the way, gaining 2.29%, 1.51%, and 1.33%, respectively. Coal India, M&M, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.2%, 2.75%, and 2.68%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Larsen emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 1.18%, 0.73%, and 0.73%, respectively.

3/6

Take a look at the global markets

On Thursday, the Asian markets traded in the red with Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 1.36%, 2.46%, and 0.42% to 2,954.7 points, 17,043.53 points, and 33,539.62 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 0.02%, to 15,077.4 points.

4/6

INR goes up 0.23% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Thursday strengthened 0.23% to settle at Rs. 83.17 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 63,419, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 75,325. The crude oil futures slipped 1.21% to $73.78 per barrel.

5/6

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

On Thursday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and Rs. 96.76 per liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

6/6

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $43,087.39, up 0.81% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,389.57, up 6.11%. BNB and Cardano are listed at $327.81 (10.99% up) and $0.6473 (6.65% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.47% higher than yesterday at $0.0935.