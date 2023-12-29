Sensex tanks 170 points, Nifty settles near 21,730 mark

By Akash Pandey 03:58 pm Dec 29, 202303:58 pm

BPCL, SBI, and ONGC emerged as the biggest losers

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.23% to 72,240.26 points, while the Nifty fell 0.22% to 21,731.4 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 78.7 points to close at 13,144.95 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Friday were NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY FMCG, which rose 1.13%, 1.04%, and 0.85%, respectively. Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Auto emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 4.61%, 3.38%, and 1.74%, respectively. Meanwhile, BPCL, SBI, and ONGC emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.18%, 1.49%, and 1.34%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.68% to 2,974.93 points, while the Hang Seng Index also rose 0.02% to 17,047.39 points. However, the Nikkei plunged 0.23% to 33,464.17 points. In the US market, NASDAQ lost 0.03% to 15,095.14 points.

INR goes down 0.02% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.02% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.2 in the forex trade. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 63,186 and Rs. 74,012, respectively. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.28% to $72.49 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Friday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies performed?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $42,692.04, a 0.92% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,366.83, down 0.95%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $317.73 (2.91% down) and $0.6187 (4.24% down), respectively. Finally, down 1.26% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.09236.