Rise of AI

ChatGPT's rise sparked surge in China's AI development

The first set of approvals was granted to major companies like Baidu, Alibaba, and ByteDance. Following this, two more rounds of approvals took place in November and December, with an additional batch approved this month. The surge in AI development among Chinese companies was sparked by the global attention garnered by OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.

China vs US

AI race: China closing in on US with 40% LLMs

At the time, China had 130 LLMs, making up 40% of the worldwide total and trailing just behind the US's 50% share, according to brokerage firm CLSA. Baidu's Ernie Bot, a chatbot similar to ChatGPT, has already attracted over 100 million users, as stated by the company's CTO in December. Despite sanctions put in place by the US, Beijing is actively investing in AI. China's imports of chipmaking machines saw a 14% increase in 2023, reaching a staggering $40 billion.