The Vision Pro ad is set to the tune of Supertramp's Dreamer and shows a user putting on the headset and setting up a workstation. The same guy later streams a movie, and with a simple gesture he expands the dimensions of the non-existent large screen. In another scene, a woman packing her suitcase chats via FaceTime with another Vision Pro user's digital avatar. Another individual is shown viewing a panorama and he stands up and walks toward the image.

The Vision Pro advertisement appears to be shorter and a slightly altered rendition of a video initially presented by Apple at the conclusion of its WWDC keynote last June, right after the introduction of its spatial computer. The new one-minute commercial highlights various features of the device, such as creating a workstation using eye and gesture controls, streaming movies on a virtual screen, and participating in FaceTime calls with digital avatars of other Vision Pro users.

Vision Pro will cost $3,499

The Vision Pro starts at $3,499 for its 256GB variant, and aims to transform how users interact with spatial computing technology. With its latest commercial, Apple hopes to grab the attention of potential buyers.