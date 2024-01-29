Apple's first ad for Vision Pro headset confirms key features
Apple has released a fresh video advertisement for the Vision Pro on its YouTube channel. This comes just ahead of the headset's debut in the US on February 2. With a tagline "Hello Vision Pro," the advertisement showcases the experience of wearing the Vision Pro and using the visionOS. The video description reads, "Introducing Apple Vision Pro. Explore a seamless integration of digital content with your surroundings. Unlock new possibilities for enjoying your favorite activities like never before."
Exploring features and interactions
The Vision Pro ad is set to the tune of Supertramp's Dreamer and shows a user putting on the headset and setting up a workstation. The same guy later streams a movie, and with a simple gesture he expands the dimensions of the non-existent large screen. In another scene, a woman packing her suitcase chats via FaceTime with another Vision Pro user's digital avatar. Another individual is shown viewing a panorama and he stands up and walks toward the image.
What is the focus of the advertisement?
The Vision Pro advertisement appears to be shorter and a slightly altered rendition of a video initially presented by Apple at the conclusion of its WWDC keynote last June, right after the introduction of its spatial computer. The new one-minute commercial highlights various features of the device, such as creating a workstation using eye and gesture controls, streaming movies on a virtual screen, and participating in FaceTime calls with digital avatars of other Vision Pro users.
Vision Pro will cost $3,499
The Vision Pro starts at $3,499 for its 256GB variant, and aims to transform how users interact with spatial computing technology. With its latest commercial, Apple hopes to grab the attention of potential buyers.