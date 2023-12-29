NVIDIA launches less capable gaming chip for Chinese customers

China-focused RTX 4090 D is 5% slower compared to the prohibited RTX 4090

US chipmaker NVIDIA has unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 D, a modified version of its high-end gaming chip tailored to meet US export controls targeting China. Offering a "quantum leap in performance, efficiency, and artificial intelligence-driven graphics," the chip will be available to Chinese customers starting January, said an NVIDIA spokesperson. This is the first China-centric chip released by NVIDIA since the Biden administration's export rules took effect in October this year.

Compliance with US export controls

The company's spokesperson emphasized that the GeForce RTX 4090 D was developed to fully comply with US government export controls, and NVIDIA closely collaborated with the US government throughout its creation. Prior to this, two AI chips modified for the Chinese market, the A800 and H800, as well as a top-of-the-line gaming chip, the RTX 4090, were barred from sale due to export regulations.

Performance and pricing of RTX 4090 D

According to the NVIDIA spokesperson, the China-focused RTX 4090 D is "5% slower in gaming and creating" compared to the prohibited RTX 4090. Priced at CNY 12,999 (Rs. 1.5 lakh), it is CNY 350 (nearly Rs. 4,000) more expensive than the next most advanced chip in the product line available to Chinese customers. As NVIDIA holds over 90% of China's $7 billion AI chip market, these US restrictions may open doors for local companies like Huawei Technologies to gain ground.