Demo of Assistant with Bard for Pixel Tips app

Release timeline

Assistant with Bard may be released in March

According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman, Assistant with Bard might be part of the March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, based on its demo in the Pixel Tips app. This means that tech enthusiasts won't have to wait long to try out the new AI-charged digital assistant. However, it seems that the feature will be exclusive to Tensor-powered Pixel phones, leaving other devices out of the loop.

Denial

Compatibility with Pixel Fold and Tablet remains uncertain

Rahman points out that the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and rumored Pixel Fold 2 appear on the denylist for Assistant with Bard He cautions that this information is preliminary and could change. It would be odd for Google to release Assistant with Bard for all modern Tensor-powered Pixels while excluding devices like the Pixel Fold and Tablet from the compatibility list.