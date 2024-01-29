Here's when Pixel smartphone users will get Assistant with Bard
Google announced Assistant with Bard in October during the Pixel 8 series launch event. The conversational AI feature has now been spotted in the Pixel Tips app by tipster Nail_Sadykov on X. This sighting suggests that the AI-enhanced digital assistant could be rolling out soon, with compatible devices likely to include Tensor-powered Pixel phones such as the Pixel 6 and later models. Earlier this month, a leak by app developer Dylan Roussel revealed the feature's user interface, functions, and settings.
Demo of Assistant with Bard for Pixel Tips app
Assistant with Bard may be released in March
According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman, Assistant with Bard might be part of the March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, based on its demo in the Pixel Tips app. This means that tech enthusiasts won't have to wait long to try out the new AI-charged digital assistant. However, it seems that the feature will be exclusive to Tensor-powered Pixel phones, leaving other devices out of the loop.
Compatibility with Pixel Fold and Tablet remains uncertain
Rahman points out that the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and rumored Pixel Fold 2 appear on the denylist for Assistant with Bard He cautions that this information is preliminary and could change. It would be odd for Google to release Assistant with Bard for all modern Tensor-powered Pixels while excluding devices like the Pixel Fold and Tablet from the compatibility list.