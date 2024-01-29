Twitter Post

Work

Successful communication and scientific observations

JAXA stated on Monday, "Last evening we succeeded in establishing communication with SLIM, and resumed operations." The agency quickly began scientific observations using SLIM's multi-band camera (MBC), capturing the first light for its 10-band observation. They also shared an image of a rock named "toy poodle" found near the lander on social media. This achievement made Japan the fifth country to accomplish a soft lunar landing, following the United States, the former Soviet Union, China, and India.

Procedure

Precise landing and detached probes

SLIM's landing was accurate, touching down 55 meters from its target, far closer than the typical landing zone range of several kilometers. The lander aimed for a crater where the Moon's mantle is thought to be visible on the surface. JAXA turned SLIM off with 12% power left, allowing for a potential restart when the Sun's angle changed. Two probes successfully detached - one with a transmitter and another meant to roam the lunar surface, sending images back to Earth.

History

Japan's failed lunar missions

Before SLIM, two Japanese Moon missions, including one public and one private, had failed. Back in 2022, Japan failed to send a lunar probe called Omotenashi as part of the US' Artemis 1 mission. In April last year, Japanese start-up ispace was unsuccessful in becoming the first private firm to land on the lunar surface. It lost communication with its spacecraft following a self-described "hard landing."