Written by Mudit Dube August 28, 2023 | 10:18 am 2 min read

An average full moon is roughly 384,472km from Earth, meaning the upcoming Supermoon on August 30/31 will appear about 27,000km closer to Earth

A rare, breathtaking celestial event is set to grace the skies this week, as the only Blue Moon of 2023 coincides with a Supermoon on Wednesday (August 30). It will rise at 9:36pm EDT on Wednesday (7:06am on Thursday in India), said NASA. You will be able to witness the special full moon on Thursday night, per Time and Date. This is the second full moon in August, making it a Blue Moon. The first one occurred on August 1.

Moon will appear larger, brighter than usual

A Supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee. This makes the Moon appear larger and brighter than usual. The upcoming full moon on Wednesday-Thursday will be approximately 357,343 kilometers away from Earth, making it the brightest moon of the year. An average full moon is roughly 384,472km from Earth, meaning the upcoming Supermoon on Wednesday-Thursday will appear about 27,000km closer to Earth.

Rare Blue Moon coincides with Supermoon

The term "Blue Moon" refers to the second full moon in a calendar month or the third full moon in a season with four full moons. The forthcoming full moon is considered a Blue Moon because it follows the first full moon of the month, which occurred on August 1. Blue Supermoons are relatively rare events, occurring every 10 to 20 years. According to NASA, the next one is expected to rise in 2037.

Blue Moon: Misnomer for color

Although the term "Blue Moon" suggests a change in color, the Moon does not actually appear blue during this event. However, the Moon can appear blue in certain circumstances, such as when volcanic eruptions or wildfires release particles into the atmosphere that scatter red light and allow blue light to pass through, giving the Moon a bluish tint.

