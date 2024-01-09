Google co-founder visited Epstein's 'pedophile island'

1/5

Business 2 min read

Google co-founder visited Epstein's 'pedophile island'

By Rishabh Raj 03:28 pm Jan 09, 202403:28 pm

Court records disclosed last year that Sergey Brin joined JPMorgan on Epstein's advice

Recently unsealed court documents have exposed that Google co-founder Sergey Brin and his ex-wife Anne Wojcicki visited Jeffrey Epstein's notorious "pedophile island." Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein's accusers, shared in 2016 emails to journalist Maureen Callahan that she encountered Brin and Wojcicki on the private island. Ransome said that Brin wanted to try out his new kite surfing equipment with the girls. She also mentioned having photos with the couple from her time with Epstein.

2/5

Brin's connection to Epstein through JPMorgan Chase

Legal documents from a different case reveal that Epstein helped Brin become a client for JPMorgan Chase in 2004. Brin's relationship with the bank is one of the largest in the private sector, accumulating over $4 billion in accounts. Court records disclosed last year that Brin joined JPMorgan on Epstein's advice and was present during a call between Epstein and a JPMorgan banker about a tax-saving Grantor-Retained Annuity Trust (GRAT).

3/5

Ransome's account of Brin and Wojcicki's visit to the island

Ransome described in her emails to Callahan how she met Brin and Wojcicki when they visited the island for a day. She stated, "Sergey wanted to try out his new kite surfing equipment as he had only just started surfing and was very eager to try out his new equipment with us girls." Ransome also claimed to have other photos of herself with Epstein's associates on the island.

4/5

Allegations against Trump, Clinton, and others retracted by Ransome

In the same email conversation with Callahan, Ransome alleged that former US President Donald Trump had "sexual relations" with her friend. She also alleged that Epstein had filmed Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and British business tycoon Richard Branson engaging in sexual activities with an unnamed woman. However, Ransome withdrew these allegations in an October 23, 2016 email to Callahan, stating that "only bad things" and "pain for my family" would result from going public.

5/5

Larry Page is also connected to Epstein

Brin isn't the only Google co-founder connected to Epstein. Last year, the US Virgin Islands government reported difficulties in contacting Larry Page to serve him a subpoena regarding a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for allegedly facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring. The Virgin Islands government claimed that Page, co-founder and co-owner of Alphabet Inc, is a high-net-worth individual whom Epstein may have referred or tried to refer to JPMorgan.