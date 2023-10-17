JioCinema's new OTT show will let you invest in start-ups

By Rishabh Raj 04:06 pm Oct 17, 202304:06 pm

'Indian Angels' will democratize angel investing for all, says a JioCinema spokesperson

JioCinema is gearing up to launch Indian Angels, which is being touted as the world's first angel investment show on an over-the-top (OTT) platform. Produced by Digikore Studios, the show is set to release its first episode later this month. This will be followed by two episodes per week. Indian Angels aims to give viewers a unique chance to become investors alongside a panel of industry leaders, making angel investing accessible to all.

Star-studded panel of angel investors to feature on the show

The show's panel features well-known angel investors such as Ankit Agarwal, founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho; Shreedha Singh, co-founder of TAC - The Ayurveda Co.; and Kunal Kishore, founder and director of Value 360. It also includes Ajinkya Firodia, managing director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.; Rikant Pittie, COO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip; and Aparna Thygarajan, co-founder and chief product officer of Shobitam. These investors will assess and support emerging start-ups on the show.

New era in business entertainment, investment opportunities

A JioCinema spokesperson shared that Indian Angels goes beyond traditional entertainment by putting investment opportunities at the forefront of viewers' screens, "democratizing" angel investing for all. The show's goal is to inspire, educate, and empower audiences as they watch the beginning of a new era in business entertainment. This fresh take on angel investing is expected to significantly influence India's investment landscape and the growth of Indian businesses.

'Indian Angels' follows in footsteps of 'Shark Tank India'

The debut of Indian Angels comes amid the success of Shark Tank India, which streams on Sony LIV and airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show features prominent business leaders offering investments to up-and-coming start-ups on a case-by-case basis. With Indian Angels, JioCinema aims to take this concept further by allowing viewers to participate in the investment process alongside the panel of industry experts.

Making start-up investing accessible to masses

Indian Angels seeks to make start-up investing more approachable for everyday people by providing a platform for viewers to invest in promising start-ups. The show levels the playing field, empowering individuals with a passion for investing in shaping the future of new businesses and enabling regular individuals to pursue their investment dreams.