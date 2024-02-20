Around 50 SMR designs exist currently

AI data centers' power needs may require built-in nuclear reactors

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:52 am Feb 20, 202411:52 am

What's the story As AI data centers face increasing power demands, experts are considering alternative energy sources like small nuclear reactors to meet their needs. Digital Realty's CTO Chris Sharp told the BBC, "Our industry has to find another source of power." Tech giants like Microsoft and OpenAI are investing in small modular reactor (SMR) technology, which could potentially power individual data centers and reduce reliance on the grid.

Next Article

Project

What are Microsoft and OpenAI up to?

In 2023, Microsoft put out job listings that suggested it was planning to roll out its SMRs. The goal is to use them to power its AI data centers eventually. Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has invested in a nuclear start-up known as Oklo, which is working on self-regulating SMRs. Altman also claims that AI is so power-hungry that it will require a "breakthrough energy source."

Possibility

Small modular reactors are a potential solution

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are mini power plants designed to provide on-site power. Michael Bluck, Director of the Centre for Nuclear Engineering at Imperial College London, said, "Data centers are power hungry things, but with AI we're moving into a new level of power requirements." Although around 50 SMR designs exist, the challenge is building them in repeatable units and standardizing production lines. Currently, no commercial SMRs are in operation despite a growing industry focus.

Upcoming

Regulatory hurdles and future prospects

One major hurdle for SMRs is regulation, as nuclear energy carries inherent risks. The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission has been working with several SMR designers in pre-application activities over recent years. In 2020, it approved the first SMR design by Oregon-based start-up NuScale Power. However, it's still uncertain if SMRs will be the ultimate solution for AI data centers' increasing energy needs. Companies are urgently looking for techniques to scale up operations now, rather than waiting for years.