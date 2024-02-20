Integration streamlines playlist transfer from Spotify to Apple Music easily

What's the story Apple Music is said to be testing a new feature that aims to simplify the process of transferring playlists from platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music to Apple Music. The tool is being readied in collaboration with SongShift, a service that enables users to transfer their music libraries and playlists between various streaming platforms. According to Reddit users, this feature is currently being tested in the latest Apple Music beta version for Android devices.

Native integration with SongShift

Some Android users have noticed a prompt within the Apple Music app asking if they would like to "add saved music and playlists you made in other music services to your Apple Music library." This option can also be found in the app's settings on Android devices. The SongShift integration is designed to make it easier for users to switch between streaming services without losing their favorite playlists.

Feature availability and future plans

At the moment, the SongShift integration is only visible to a select group of people using the Apple Music beta version on Android, and it is not yet fully functional. It is uncertain whether Apple intends to introduce this feature to the iOS version of the app. Historically, both iOS and Android versions of Apple Music have maintained similar features.