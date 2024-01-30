Perks

Features and upcoming updates

The Zoom app for Vision Pro will utilize the headset's augmented reality features, merging with users' physical surroundings as a floating window. Zoom intends to roll out more features in the second quarter, inlcuding "real-world pinning," which lets users pin up to five meeting participants in their physical space while removing callers' backgrounds. Additionally, 3D object sharing will be introduced, allowing users to share 3D files and view them within their environment.

More

Integration with Team Chat and visionOS

Smita Hashim, Zoom's Chief Product Officer, shared that integrating Zoom on the Vision Pro and visionOS fulfills their platform promise of delivering the ultimate meeting experience from anywhere. The app will also connect with Zoom's Slack rival, Team Chat, enabling Vision Pro users to collaborate and streamline communications directly within the app. This features is anticipated to be available later this quarter.

Insights

Apple Vision Pro launch and supported apps

Apple's new headset is set to launch on February 2, with several streaming apps like Disney+, Paramount Plus, and Peacock receiving native Vision Pro apps at launch. However, popular services such as Netflix and YouTube won't have dedicated Vision Pro apps at launch, requiring users to access them through a web browser for a less immersive experience. As for Zoom, users can download its dedicated app from the App Store when the Vision Pro becomes available.