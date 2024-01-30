Propaganda

The "Defund Israel Now" account on X shares Hitler's speeches, accuses Jewish people of being pedophiles and spreads conspiracy theories while engaging with white nationalists. It also highlights the atrocities in Gaza to push its fascist agenda. The fact that this account has the same status as Tesla's AI department or SpaceX, shows a failure in content moderation and suggests that hate speech is widespread on Musk's platform.

X's hateful conduct policy and Musk's recent actions

X's "hateful conduct" policy, established in April 2023, bans posting symbols historically linked to hate groups, like the Nazi swastika. It also forbids content that incites fear or spreads stereotypes about protected categories. However, the antisemitic account remains active. Musk himself has allegedly shared antisemitic propaganda on the platform. After facing backlash, he visited Israel and Poland, including the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, but his actions were seen as publicity stunts.

Other controversial accounts on X

X has also verified accounts that bear the N-word in their handles, as reported by the Daily Dot last year. The platform has given a voice to accounts known for sharing child sex abuse material. Musk's businesses have stopped responding to almost all requests for comment, so it's unclear if X will take action against these controversial accounts and improve its content moderation policies.