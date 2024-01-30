OpenAI partners with non-profit for safe AI use amongst teens
ChatGPT creator OpenAI has teamed up with Common Sense Media, a leading nonprofit group in the US, to encourage responsible AI use among teens and families. The collaboration aims to harness AI's potential and create safe AI guidelines, educational materials, and family-friendly GPTs. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, "AI offers incredible benefits for families and teens, and our partnership with Common Sense will further strengthen our safety work, ensuring that families and teens can use our tools with confidence."
Educating families on responsible ChatGPT use
The alliance between Common Sense Media and OpenAI is focused on making AI accessible and positively impacting teens and families. James Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media, said, "Our guides and curation will be designed to educate families and educators about safe, responsible use of ChatGPT so that we can collectively avoid any unintended consequences of this emerging technology." As AI tools become more widespread, fostering responsible use and practice is crucial to minimize potential risks.
AI's review ratings for parents, kids and educators
To promote safe AI usage, Common Sense Media plans to create AI ratings and review systems for parents, kids, and educators. These systems will assist users in determining what is suitable for their children when using AI technologies. As AI's potential continues to unfold, this collaboration between Common Sense Media and OpenAI aims to ensure that the technology is responsibly used by all ages, reducing unexpected challenges and maximizing the positive impact on families and educators.
What risks does AI pose for kids?
According to a UNICEF report, the risks from AI for minors include adverse influence on psychological and behavioural patterns. AI-based algorithms are known to develop a sense of what type of content kids search for — even though it could be harmful to them. Experts have called for better awarness on AI amongst teens. They suggest that it is vital for educators and parents to instil an understanding about the limits and drawbacks of AI amongst minors.