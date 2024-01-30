Raising awarenes on AI

Educating families on responsible ChatGPT use

The alliance between Common Sense Media and OpenAI is focused on making AI accessible and positively impacting teens and families. James Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media, said, "Our guides and curation will be designed to educate families and educators about safe, responsible use of ChatGPT so that we can collectively avoid any unintended consequences of this emerging technology." As AI tools become more widespread, fostering responsible use and practice is crucial to minimize potential risks.

Safety ratings for AI

AI's review ratings for parents, kids and educators

To promote safe AI usage, Common Sense Media plans to create AI ratings and review systems for parents, kids, and educators. These systems will assist users in determining what is suitable for their children when using AI technologies. As AI's potential continues to unfold, this collaboration between Common Sense Media and OpenAI aims to ensure that the technology is responsibly used by all ages, reducing unexpected challenges and maximizing the positive impact on families and educators.

Risks associated with AI

What risks does AI pose for kids?

According to a UNICEF report, the risks from AI for minors include adverse influence on psychological and behavioural patterns. AI-based algorithms are known to develop a sense of what type of content kids search for — even though it could be harmful to them. Experts have called for better awarness on AI amongst teens. They suggest that it is vital for educators and parents to instil an understanding about the limits and drawbacks of AI amongst minors.