Microsoft launches Copilot Pro plan: Check price and features

The Pro plan is priced at $20

Microsoft has unveiled Copilot Pro, a consumer-focused paid plan for its AI-driven content creation tool, Copilot. Priced at $20 per user per month, the Pro plan will expand Microsoft's customer base of paid users. It enhances existing services like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote with AI capabilities. According to the company, over 40% of Fortune 100 companies have already participated in the early access program for Copilot.

What are the features of Copilot Pro?

The Copilot Pro plan provides access to Copilot GenAI features across Microsoft 365 applications on PC, Mac, and iPad for Personal or Family plans. In Word and OneNote, Copilot writes, edits, summarizes, and generates text. In Excel and PowerPoint, it converts natural language commands into polished presentations and data visualizations. In Outlook, it assists in drafting email responses with options to adjust length or tone. Subscribers also receive preferential access to latest GenAI models supporting Copilot, including OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo.

Users also get 100 daily boosts in Designer

Besides the Microsoft 365 upgrades, the Pro plan subscribers also get 100 daily "boosts" in Microsoft's AI-powered image creation tool, Designer (previously Bing Image Creator). This will accelerate image generation, enhancing quality and offering landscape formatting choices.

Microsoft is also expanding Copilot's availability for businesses

Microsoft is not only launching its premium Copilot for consumers but also expanding the tool's availability for businesses. Copilot is now generally accessible for organizations subscribed to Microsoft 365 Business Premium, Microsoft 365 Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3 and E5, or Office 365 E3 and Office E5. The previous requirements of a 300-user minimum purchase and a Microsoft 365 license have been removed. Enterprise customers also gain access to more customization options through Copilot Studio.

Focus is on paid plans, but free users aren't forgotten

Microsoft has developed Copilot GPTs tailored to specific topics like fitness, travel, and cooking. A free mobile app for Copilot with access to GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 is now available for Android and iOS. Additionally, Copilot is being added to the Microsoft 365 mobile app for users with a Microsoft account, allowing them to export content created with Copilot to Word/PDF documents. By the first half of 2024, Copilot will extend its language support to include 16 more languages.