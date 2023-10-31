Microsoft and Siemens partner to improve workplace productivity using AI

German automotive supplier Schaeffler is among the companies to have adopted the Siemens Industrial Copilot

On Tuesday, Siemens and Microsoft unveiled a collaborative initiative aimed at enhancing productivity and fostering cooperation between humans and machines through artificial intelligence. The Siemens Industrial Copilot project will see the two tech giants joining forces to create generative AI for sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare. Financial specifics regarding the collaboration remain undisclosed.

AI copilots to assist in design, production, and maintenance

The Siemens Industrial Copilot project aims to create AI copilots that assist employees at client companies with tasks such as product design, production organization, and maintenance management. By analyzing data from Siemens, the system helps customers quickly generate, refine, and troubleshoot complex automation codes, reducing simulation times at their facilities. German automotive supplier Schaeffler uses generative AI to help program industrial automation systems and plans to use Siemens Industrial Copilot to reduce production downtime at its plants.

Revolutionizing human-machine collaboration

"This has the potential to revolutionize the way companies design, develop, manufacture, and operate," said Siemens Chief Executive Roland Busch. By expanding access to human-machine collaboration, engineers can expedite code development, boost innovation, and address skilled labor shortages. According to Siemens, tasks that once took weeks to complete can now be accomplished in mere minutes.