Apple iPhone designer joins Ive, Altman's secret AI device project

By Rishabh Raj 10:44 am Dec 27, 202310:44 am

Sam Altman would provide LoveFrom with software capabilities

Renowned Apple designer Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have teamed up for an exciting new artificial intelligence (AI) hardware venture. They now have brought on board Apple executive Tan Tang, who will soon join Ive's design company LoveFrom, reports Bloomberg. Together, they will work on the appearance and functionality of next-generation AI devices, which are currently in the early stages of development.

Tang to lead hardware engineering at LoveFrom

Tang, Apple's VP of iPhone and watch product design, will head hardware engineering for the AI project while at LoveFrom. He's set to leave Apple in February, but his duties were already split in December. Interestingly, around 14 members of Ive's former Apple team have left since 2019, with only about six designers who once reported to Ive remaining at Apple.

LoveFrom's high-profile clients and future plans

LoveFrom boasts an impressive list of clients, such as Airbnb, Ferrari, and Moncler. The design firm also had a three-year consulting deal with Apple, which concluded in 2022. In total, over 20 ex-Apple employees have joined LoveFrom. Ive's vision is to transform the AI device work into a separate company, with concept-stage projects including home devices.