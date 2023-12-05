Apple urges India to delay EU-like common charger rule implementation

By Akash Pandey 07:50 pm Dec 05, 202307:50 pm

Apple's market in India has grown from 2% to 6% in just four years

Apple has told the Indian government that its local production goals could be at risk, if India adopts the European Union's mandate for universal charging ports on existing iPhones. India aims to enforce the rule, which requires smartphones to have USB-C charging ports, by June 2025, six months after the EU's deadline (December 2024). While Samsung and other manufacturers have agreed to comply, Apple is seeking an exemption or delay, as reported by Reuters.

Apple's plea for an exemption for older iPhone models

For years, Apple has used a distinct lightning connector on iPhones. The EU suggests a universal charger could save consumers $271 million, and India sees it as a step to cut e-waste. During a private meeting with India's IT ministry on November 28, Apple requested that current iPhone models be exempt from the regulations. Apple's regulatory and product compliance executives cautioned it would be difficult to meet production targets under India's PLI scheme if the rule applied to older models.

Suppliers have extensively used PLI for iPhone manufacturing

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) is an initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, providing fiscal incentives to electronic manufacturers in India. Apple suppliers, including Foxconn have extensively utilized it to scale up iPhone manufacturing in India.

"Design of the earlier products cannot be changed"

India is viewed as Apple's next major growth market after China. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that 12-14% of iPhone production in 2023 will come from India, potentially increasing to 25% in 2024. While most iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 models are manufactured in India for local sales/exports, only the iPhone 15 features the new universal charging port. Apple asserts that "the design of the earlier products cannot be changed," the document reveals.

Common charger rule on older models could hit Apple's target

In India's cost-sensitive market, consumers tend to favor older iPhone models that become more affordable with new releases. Prabhu Ram, head of the Industry Intelligence Group at CyberMedia Research, suggests that India's move toward a common charger for older models could impact Apple's objectives. "Apple's success in India has largely depended on older generation iPhones," he stated.

Apple proposes a timeline for compliance

Apple claims it can meet India's June 2025 deadline if existing models are exempt from the universal charging port rules. If not exempted, the company would need an extra 18 months beyond 2024. Apple executives told government officials, "A natural transition period should be given ... keeping in mind the product design timelines." The iPhone maker did not quantify the production impact in the meeting. The Indian IT ministry plans to review Apple's request and make a decision later.