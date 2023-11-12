Will Apple ditch Dynamic Island on iPhone 16 Pro series

By Akash Pandey 09:11 pm Nov 12, 202309:11 pm

It's essential to wait for Apple's official announcements

Speculation is swirling around the possibility of Apple experimenting with a punch-hole design for the iPhone 16 Pro models, per tipster Majin Bu. According to their post on X, however, the final decision on the design might not be made until March of next year. But Majin Bu also hinted that the punch-hole version is more likely to appear on the iPhone 17 rather than the iPhone 16 Pro models, meaning the latter might eventually retain the Dynamic Island.

Under-display Face ID also expected

Earlier this year, the Korean publication The Elec also claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro could include an under-display Face ID along with a single cutout for the front-facing camera. If this proves accurate, we might see punch hole cutouts on the iPhone 16 Pro models, with the standard iPhone 17 models potentially adopting the same design later. However, it is important to note that just because a design is being tested doesn't mean it will make it to market.

iPhone 16 Pro models to support Wi-Fi 7

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 support, allowing for faster data transfer speeds compared to previous models. Additionally, there is talk of the iPhone 16 Pro models getting a 48MP ultra-wide camera on the back. As always, it is best to wait for official word from Apple before jumping to any conclusions about the new features or design updates in upcoming devices.