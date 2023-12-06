Apple declares first iPhone SE as 'vintage': What it means

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Apple declares first iPhone SE as 'vintage': What it means

By Sanjana Shankar 10:37 am Dec 06, 202310:37 am

Apple's first iPhone SE debuted in 2016

Apple has designated the first-generation iPhone SE as a 'vintage' product, according to MacRumors. The tech giant labels products as vintage when they have not been sold for more than five years but less than seven years. This iPhone SE model came out in 2016 and was available until 2018. That means it has now hit the five-year mark since its last sale, making it eligible for vintage status.

2/4

Apple is not obligated to repair 'vintage' devices

Now that the original iPhone SE is considered vintage, Apple and its authorized service providers are not obligated to repair the device. However, if parts are accessible, Apple will offer repairs. Users can also turn to independent repair shops not associated with Apple, but parts and repairs could be limited by availability. In contrast, Apple classifies products as obsolete when they have not been sold for over seven years, and all hardware services for such devices are discontinued.

3/4

First-gen iPhone SE's features

The first iPhone SE became popular due to its compact size and 4-inch IPS Retina HD display. It features the same internals as the iPhone 6S but at a lower price. The device came with a dual-core Apple A9 processor, 2GB of RAM, a 12MP main camera capable of recording 4K video, and TouchID for easy biometric authentication. Apple has since launched three more iPhone SE models, with the most recent iPhone SE 3 debuting in March 2022.

4/4

Take a look at other vintage iPhones

The first-gen iPhone SE shares the vintage status along with the iPhone 4 (8GB), iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s (32GB), and iPhone 6s Plus (32GB). Apple has also labeled its second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro as vintage, along with the special edition Mickey Solo3 Wireless headphones. The Powerbeats 2 and Solo2 Wireless headphones are now designated obsolete.