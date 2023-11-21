Why Sam Altman was fired from OpenAI

By Rishabh Raj 02:01 pm Nov 21, 202302:01 pm

OpenAI's vague explanation has everyone guessing about the actual motive behind Altman's ouster

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, recently ousted its CEO, Sam Altman, after a "deliberative review process" conducted by the board. This unexpected decision caught many off guard, including OpenAI employees, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Altman himself. The board's statement cited that Altman was "not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." This vague explanation has sparked intense speculation about the real motives behind his termination.

Altman's side hustle: A clash of interests?

Before his dismissal, Altman was said to be gathering funds in the Middle East for a new chip venture named Tigris, which aims to rival NVIDIA. According to Bloomberg, Tigris intends to bring more affordable Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to the AI market, potentially snatching market share from NVIDIA and granting OpenAI greater control over production. Altman is reportedly pursuing billions of dollars for this project from investors such as SoftBank, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and Mubadala Investment Company.

Collaboration with Jony Ive on AI hardware

Alongside Tigris, Altman was also working with renowned Apple designer Jony Ive on a mysterious AI hardware project. He was actively promoting this endeavor to potential investors in the Middle East prior to his sudden departure from OpenAI. These parallel ventures could intersect with OpenAI's operations, creating potential conflicts and raising apprehensions among the board about divergent agendas.

Internal friction over AI safety concerns

OpenAI's distinctive setup as a profit-driven company governed by a non-profit board has sparked discussions about AI safety issues. Tension reportedly emerged between Altman and OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, who believed that the company was neglecting safety standards under Altman's guidance. Sutskever brought his concerns to the board, which may have played a role in Altman's termination. However, Sutskever has since expressed remorse for his actions and vowed to "reunite the company."

Potential Implications and OpenAI's future trajectory

Altman's exit has left OpenAI in a tough spot, raising concerns about the company's governance structure and its ability to navigate complex challenges in the AI landscape. His departure also clouds ongoing negotiations, including the potential offer enabling employees to sell shares at a high valuation. These internal conflicts over transparency, different interests, and AI safety highlight major challenges for OpenAI's stability and where it is headed in the future.