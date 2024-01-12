Free Fire MAX codes for January 12: How to redeem

Jan 12, 2024

Some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced a fresh batch of redeem codes, allowing players to acquire complimentary rewards. The list includes in-game weapons, skins, characters, and other valuable items. These rewards aid players in overcoming challenging levels. Notably, each code is single-use only and remains active for 12-18 hours. Some codes may also have server restrictions.

Check out the codes for January 12

Here are the codes for today: MHM5D8ZQZP22, FFCMCPSJ99S3, EYH2W3XK8UPG, ZZZ76NT3PDSH XZJZE25WEFJJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, MCPW2D2WKWF2, HNC95435FAGJ MCPW2D1U3XA3, BR43FMAPYEZZ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, UVX9PYZV54AC MCPW3D28VZD6, V427K98RUCHZ, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, FFCMCPSEN5MX FF11NJN5YS3E, FF10617KGUF9, NPYFATT3HGSQ

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem a Garena Free Fire MAX code, players must visit the official rewards redemption page. Log in using your registered credentials, enter a code in the provided box, and click "Confirm." Valid codes result in rewards appearing in the player's account within 24 hours.