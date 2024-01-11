CES 2024: Top eye-catching tech products seen on Day 3

By Dwaipayan Roy

CES 2024 will be live till January 12

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, started day three with new announcements, and tech enthusiasts could not be happier. Companies such as Amazfit, Samsung, Casio, and LG showcased their newest smart rings, smartwatches, and televisions, wowing the visitors. Goodies such as the Keeb TKL customizable mechanical keyboard, also drew attention. Here's a peek at the best tech products shown at the event on the third day.

Amazfit's smart ring is meant for athletes

The Amazfit Helio Smart Ring shown at the ongoing CES, has been designed for athletes. Made of a titanium alloy and weighing just 4g, the device is a solid competitor to the Oura ring. It is 2.6mm thick, promises 10ATM water resistance, and lasts up to five days on a single charge. The ring offers features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, certain sports modes, and emotional monitoring.

Casio G-Shock Rangeman HPR-1000 scratches the adventure itch

Launched at the CES 2024, the Casio G-Shock Rangeman HPR-1000 is bound to get attention. It is a smartwatch for those who seek adventure. The tough-looking device offers a host of features including altitude measurement, health monitoring, temperature sensing, and barometric pressure monitoring. It also promises GPS integration to ensure location as well as distance tracking.

LG C4 is a stunning OLED TV

LG C4 OLED TV is the newest addition to the brand's C-series television line-up. It claims to deliver a higher brightness level in comparison to its predecessors. Thanks to an OLED panel and Dolby Atmos sound technology, the device promises an immersive viewing and aural experience. An Alpha 9 Gen 7 processor is also onboard. It will be up for grabs in the US by April.

Samsung has made home management easier

Samsung SmartThings has received a new Map View feature. It streamlines home management by integrating real floor plans in its interface. The feature permits users to observe their entire home at a glance with all the devices in it. SmartThings users can activate the Map View facility on their smartphones or TVs, granting access to important home status information immediately.

This customizable mechanical keyboard is bound to draw attention

Keeb TKL is HYTE's first-ever mechanical keyboard. This keyboard is ten-keyless and boasts a customizable design, LED lighting that syncs with other desk accessories, and hot-swap capabilities. Its unique look is courtesy of its crystal bubble polycarbonate casing. The Keeb TKL is available for pre-order at $180 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in the US. We do not know if it will arrive in India.

Sony has unveiled its Apple Vision Pro rival

Sony's XR headset has arrived as a rival to Apple Vision Pro. While the former focuses on 3D content creators and engineers, the Apple headset is made for consumers who simply want to enjoy VR. The XR boasts 4K OLED microdisplays, a Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 2 processor, and two wearable controllers in the form of a ring and a pointer. Its display can be flipped up and down so that you don't have to take off the device every time.

Kohler Anthem is the perfect shower companion

Kohler's Anthem digital shower control gives bathing a tech twist. This touch-sensitive device pairs with a digital thermostatic valve, to provide a multi-sensory showering experience. Users can control the sound, lighting, water temperature, steam, and even water flow. However, the product is quite expensive and carries a starting price tag of $2,800 (around Rs. 2.3 lakh) in the US.

This wearable oven can cook food on the move

CES 2024 bore witness to the debut of Willtex Willcook, a "wearable oven." It is basically a backpack with a heated thin mesh fabric inside, in order to slow-cook food while on the move. Items including vegetables, fish, and meat can be cooked with ease. The device is perfect for those going on a camping trip. It will be up for grabs this September for around $200 (roughly Rs. 16,600).

L'Oreal has introduced a smart hair dryer

L'Oreal AirLight Pro claims to utilize 30% less power than a traditional hair dryer, and delivers a feeling like drying your hair in the sun and wind. Airlight Pro comes with app support for both Android and iOS devices. It lets you make tweaks to the dryer's settings, straight from your phone. Loreal's hairdryer is worth $400 (around Rs. 33,000). It will go on sale in the US before the end of this year.

Here's why the Hisense 110UX ULED TV is special

Finally, there's the Hisense 110UX ULED TV. This 110-inch television has 10,000 nits of peak brightness and 40,000 local dimming zones. The Dolby Atmos FlexConnect wireless audio technology ensures an immersive sound experience.