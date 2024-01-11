POCO launches X6 and X6 Pro smartphones in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:40 pm Jan 11, 2024

The devices have a 120Hz refresh rate

POCO has launched its X6 smartphone series, including the standard and Pro models, in India. The X6 and X6 Pro seem to be rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi K70e, respectively. Both devices boast a 6.67-inch flat OLED screen with 1.5K pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The display is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus and provides a peak brightness of 1,800-nits.

A look at the camera setup of X6 series

The POCO X6 series features a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro unit. A 16MP selfie camera is located in the center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The X6 is powered by a Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, while the X6 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

What about the internals?

Both phones offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The standard model has a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charging support, while the Pro variant boasts a 5,500mAh cell with 90W charging. The X6 runs on Android 14-based MIUI 14 while the X6 Pro is the first POCO phone to come with HyperOS out of the box. Both devices are guaranteed to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

This is what POCO M6 Pro offers

POCO M6 Pro bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint reader, and a dual-tone back panel. It flaunts a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main sensor and an 8MP selfie shooter. There's a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support inside.

How much do they cost?

The POCO X6 starts at Rs. 21,999 for the base 8GB/256GB model and goes up to Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB/512GB variant. The X6 Pro is priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB versions, respectively. The smartphones will be available on Flipkart starting January 16, with a Rs. 2,000 discount for ICICI Bank cardholders. M6 Pro is available solely in the global markets and starts at $199 (around Rs. 16,500).